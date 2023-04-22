PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 19,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.18. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

