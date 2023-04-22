PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $2,529,400.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total value of $2,529,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,894,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,951,714.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PTC Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $126.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.25 and a 200 day moving average of $123.90. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $139.91.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,237,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTC. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.