Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Kellogg (NYSE:K) Cut by Analyst

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kellogg in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Kellogg’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kellogg’s FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

K has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

K opened at $67.35 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Kellogg by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Kellogg by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

