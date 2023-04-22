Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $13,533,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 37.7% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,046,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,693,000 after purchasing an additional 982,825 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 214.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 825,201 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,919,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,973,000 after purchasing an additional 746,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $14.69 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 45.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $36.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RADI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

