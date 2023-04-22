Ralph Bartel Sells 22,500 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,836,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,920,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $56,811.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $131,563.41.

Travelzoo stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.62. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Travelzoo had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 553.83%. The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Travelzoo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 56.7% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

