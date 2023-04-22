RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,877,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,880,000 after buying an additional 296,178 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after buying an additional 44,211 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,657,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 1,462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ROLL opened at $222.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.94. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

