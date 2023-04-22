Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Republic Services by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after acquiring an additional 320,491 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,486,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.82.

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RSG stock opened at $138.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.12. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

