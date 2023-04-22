Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $4.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.47. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.9 %

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

ISRG stock opened at $300.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.62. The firm has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $304.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

