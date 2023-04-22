Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hologic, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hologic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.23.

Hologic stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. Hologic has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

