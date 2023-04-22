Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin Buys 3,000 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.79 per share, with a total value of $131,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,774,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,717,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 2.2 %

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $47.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $936.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.41. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 41.38%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

