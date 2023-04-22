Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

RBA opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average is $58.45. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.76%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

