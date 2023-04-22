Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.02

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 8055231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483,566 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $117,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $192,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

