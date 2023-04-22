Robert W. Baird Raises Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $355.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $328.83.

NYSE:WSO opened at $338.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.09. Watsco has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $356.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

