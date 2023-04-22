Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $40.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.29% from the stock’s current price.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 5.7 %

ZION stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $62.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.