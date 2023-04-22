RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,016,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,624 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,641,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,767,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,584,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,341,000 after purchasing an additional 333,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 122,443 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

RPT Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE:RPT opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $14.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 64.37%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

