Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

