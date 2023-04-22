Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

STNG opened at $56.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. The business’s revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.83%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.