Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $270,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,275 shares of company stock worth $681,880. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.08. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.47 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

