Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after buying an additional 249,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $54.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

