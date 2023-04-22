Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Holdings Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

SXT stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $63.17 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.