SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $702,800.00 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $702,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,383,954.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Tuesday, April 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $223,052.52.

On Monday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 7,488 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $115,315.20.

SentinelOne Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE S opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after purchasing an additional 794,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,166,000 after purchasing an additional 804,196 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,826,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,452,000 after purchasing an additional 561,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Westpark Capital upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.96.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.