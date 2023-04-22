SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 12,468 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,682,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, April 20th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $702,800.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 7,488 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $115,315.20.

SentinelOne stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

