Short Interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Rises By 11.1%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 9,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital cut shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.15. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after buying an additional 6,181,546 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in BELLUS Health by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,247,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,209,000 after buying an additional 4,712,904 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in BELLUS Health by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,363,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,743,000 after buying an additional 4,414,746 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $33,805,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 1,759.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

