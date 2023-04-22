Short Interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Rises By 11.1%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 9,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.1 days.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital cut shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.15. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
