Short Interest in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Expands By 11.0%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 11,080,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Stock Down 3.1 %

BORR stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Borr Drilling has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 65.98%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter.

BORR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

