Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Grows By 11.1%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

