Short Interest in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Grows By 11.5%

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

NYSE DX opened at $11.80 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 165.13% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,458.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dynex Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 32.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 21.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

