Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Increases By 11.3%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,800 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 740,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 160.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 643,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 104,042.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 413,047 shares during the period. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 112.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 291,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOVX opened at $0.64 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GeoVax Labs ( NASDAQ:GOVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GeoVax Labs will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, March 24th. Dawson James assumed coverage on GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using novel proprietary platforms. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus, as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

