Short Interest in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Rises By 11.2%

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,250,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 54,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,987,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Infosys by 69.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Infosys by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Infosys by 120.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,886,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $4,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Nomura lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Macquarie lowered Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. Infosys has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

