Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,016 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 329.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in YETI by 19.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in YETI by 48.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.
YETI Stock Up 1.8 %
YETI stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49.
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
