Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,489 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 199.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6,657.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 218,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,388 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 104.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,190 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 919.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

HR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

HR stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,127.38%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

