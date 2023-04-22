Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,489 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,169,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,765,000 after buying an additional 175,200 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Suzano by 0.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,245,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Suzano by 24.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,772,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after purchasing an additional 746,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Suzano by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,155,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 156,750 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Suzano in the third quarter worth $8,878,000. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Trading Down 2.4 %

SUZ opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.17. Suzano S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 82.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.