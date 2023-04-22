Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,856 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 113.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Noah by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Noah by 317.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Noah by 391.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Noah during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st.

NOAH stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

