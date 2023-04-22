Signaturefd LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 165,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

PNFP stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average is $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also

