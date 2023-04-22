Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,225 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 635.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Confluent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

In related news, Director Lara Caimi sold 15,065 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $376,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at $192,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $5,677,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,690,484 shares of company stock worth $44,033,743. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

