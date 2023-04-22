Signaturefd LLC Acquires 472 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Terex by 17.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth about $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 106.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 42.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TEX opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

