Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 888.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NESR. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 269.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 3,746.6% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NESR opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

