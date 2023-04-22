Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $94,163,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $55.03.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

