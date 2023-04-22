Signaturefd LLC Buys 121 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FLT opened at $216.83 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.04.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

