Signaturefd LLC Buys 16,300 Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $22.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Beasley Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.

