Signaturefd LLC Buys 169 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,541.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at $596,541.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $119,439.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,776 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exact Sciences Stock Up 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

