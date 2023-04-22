Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,025 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,139,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,699,000 after buying an additional 42,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,094,000 after buying an additional 108,118 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in PAR Technology by 991.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,027,000 after purchasing an additional 991,404 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PAR Technology by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 818,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 232,267 shares in the last quarter.

PAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $47.03.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

