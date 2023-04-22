Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,364 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 231.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after buying an additional 36,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 30,458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.78%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $53,462.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,696.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John David Moragne bought 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,720.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $53,462.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,696.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,432 shares of company stock worth $452,800 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

