Signaturefd LLC Buys 4,141 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 726.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the second quarter worth $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.19. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 51,860 shares of company stock valued at $702,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

