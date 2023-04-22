Signaturefd LLC Buys 537 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 117.9% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,869.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $188,044,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,649,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,435,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Max R. Glover sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,869.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,026,000 shares of company stock worth $189,905,480 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.71. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $248.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Stories

