Signaturefd LLC Buys 648 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FCPT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of FCPT opened at $25.73 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also

