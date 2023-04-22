Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $218.85 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.08.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

