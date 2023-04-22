Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,628 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $8.90 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE NEX opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.07.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $870.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. Research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

