Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,654,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,919,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fox Factory by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,607 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $112.66 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

