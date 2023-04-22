Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Clean Harbors by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 13.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Clean Harbors by 219.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,454.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $27,941.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,051,118 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $143.92 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $146.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.19.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

