Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after buying an additional 607,183 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Exelixis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,872,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at $332,503.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,100 shares of company stock worth $4,212,089 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

